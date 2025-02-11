Chris Wilder could take the opportunity to shuffle his Sheffield United pack once again this week when the Blades take on Middlesbrough in their second of three games in a week. The Blades are looking for the same result they picked up against Portsmouth at the weekend but not a repeat of the below-par performance.

Boro travel to Bramall Lane hoping to get back into the Championship play-offs and if past games against the north-east side are to go by then this one could be a cracker. Wilder again has some great selection dilemmas to deal with against Michael Carrick’s side, so we had a go at picking the side he may go with - is it just about right or would you do anything differently?