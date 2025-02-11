Chris Wilder could take the opportunity to shuffle his Sheffield United pack once again this week when the Blades take on Middlesbrough in their second of three games in a week. The Blades are looking for the same result they picked up against Portsmouth at the weekend but not a repeat of the below-par performance.
Boro travel to Bramall Lane hoping to get back into the Championship play-offs and if past games against the north-east side are to go by then this one could be a cracker. Wilder again has some great selection dilemmas to deal with against Michael Carrick’s side, so we had a go at picking the side he may go with - is it just about right or would you do anything differently?
1. Michael Cooper
Left hugely exposed by his defenders against Portsmouth on Saturday and will hope for a more comfortable evening against Boro’s lively threats Photo: Ed Sykes
2. Harry Clarke
Had a real tough time of it at the weekend and will Wilder keep faith with the Ipswich man, with Alfie Gilchrist potentially recalled? But that would necessitate another loanee to miss out so my money would be on Clarke keeping his shirt | Sheffield United
3. Anel Ahmedhodžić
Rob Holding came off the bench for his debut at the weekend but you’d imagine he’s still not quite in a position to be chucked into a Championship game from the start so the central defensive partnership stays intact for me Photo: Simon Bellis
4. Jack Robinson
It got overlooked a little when Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scored the winner but the skipper pulled off a huge moment earlier in the game at 1-1 when Colby Bishop went clear, only to be put off by Robinson throwing everything in the way of the shot and protecting Cooper | Getty Images