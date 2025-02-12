Sheffield United welcome the Championship play-off hopefuls to Bramall Lane this evening.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wilder is under no illusions over the difficulty of tonight’s game against Middlesbrough, who he believes are one of the Championship’s ‘outstanding’ outfits.

Sheffield United welcome Boro to Bramall Lane knowing at least a point is needed to stay in the automatic promotion places, with third-placed Burnley three points behind and at home to Hull City this evening. The Blades have bounced back from defeat to the Tigers with consecutive wins but Wilder himself has admitted they have been below par.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three defeats in four has seen Middlesbrough drop out of the play-off places but on their day, Michael Carrick’s side can cause anyone serious problems - as evidenced by their defeat of United in October and two draws with Burnley. The occasion of a midweek Bramall Lane clash will likely bring the best out of both sides and Wilder knows exactly what to expect.

“They're one of the outstanding teams in the division,” Wilder said of this evening’s opponent. “Well coached, well managed, good group of players - I know a few of them obviously. Really difficult opponents, they control possession, create big chances. They're a really good side and I think it's going to be a really interesting game between two teams that are fancied to have successful seasons.”

United fell to just their third defeat of the season at Middlesbrough back in October, with Emmanuel Latte Lath’s 80th-minute effort proving decisive. The Ivorian striker won’t be on hand to repeat that feat tonight, however, having joined MLS outfit Atalanta in a huge £22.5million January move.

But Boro have replaced him with Kelechi Iheanacho while also signing Morgan Whittaker from Plymouth Argyle to come out the mid-season window in good shape. And Wilder expects tonight’s Bramall Lane clash to play out in similar fashion to last time - although he hopes to be the manager celebrating come full-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a tight game up there,” the Blades boss admitted of that defeat. “We had opportunities to get ourselves in front, started quite well. They managed to wrestle back that control just after half an hour and I’ve got to say, they were the better side in the second half even though he had a couple of big chances. It was a tight game won by a fabulous pass and a great finish.

“Expecting another tight game, this is what I'm saying, it's by no means critical of anybody but it's not easy to put a team together and they've lost some really good players as well. They lost Chuba [Akpom], some really good loans went, Morgan Rogers left, who has been an outstanding player. They keep changing and building. They’re a good team and as I said, it will be a really interesting game.”

United are hoping to welcome midfielder Tom Davies back into the matchday squad for this evening’s clash, following a brief spell out injured. Kieffer Moore, Femi Seriki and Jamie Shackleton are also nearing returns, albeit none will make it in time for the visit of Boro.