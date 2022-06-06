Crunch summer ahead for young Sheffield United star who "set league alight" on loan

Boyes, who graduated from Manchester City’s academy before moving to United, helped Solihull to the final at West Ham’s London Stadium – and the club only formed in 2007 looked good value for a dream Football League promotion when they took the lead late in the first half.

But Grimsby, managed by former Rotherham United man Paul Hurst, hit back to level and then scored the winner in the 22nd minute of extra-time – leading to heartbreak for Moors and Boyes.

Boyes was joined by teammate Joe Sbarra in the team of the season, while the 20-year-old is expected to join up with United for pre-season training before a decision is taken on his future.

Primarily a left wing-back, Boyes saw his contract at United extended by a further season last month – and coaching staff could soon invite him to the negotiating table to discuss a new deal after his impressive season with Neal Ardley’s side.

“Boyes has set the National League alight from his left-back position, proving a menace up and down the flank,” Moors said in a statement confirming Boyes’ place in the team of the season, voted for by all clubs in the division.

Neal Ardley consoles Callum Howe and Sheffield United loanee Harry Boyes of Solihull Moors after their side's defeat during the Vanarama National League Final match against Grimsby Town at London Stadium (Steve Bardens/Getty Images)