Legendary boss Dave Bassett sends message to Sheffield United fans after cancer diagnosis

The 77-year-old Londoner, who led United to two promotions during his time in charge at Bramall Lane and was named as the greatest ever manager in the club’s history at their 125 celebrations in 2014, revealed last week that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Bassett added that the matter “is being dealt with” and is not understood to be life-threatening. But that didn’t stop messages of support flooding his way, and the former United manager told The Star: “I can assure you that the esteem I receive from people in Sheffield makes me feel good, grateful and proud.

"I’m very lucky.”

Bassett made the revelation on United’s official podcast. “I'm quite chilled out about it,” he admitted.

“The urologist who inspected me said: ‘You needn't do anything, you've got a good eight or 10 years left in you if you want to. But if you want a belt and braces job, we can do it.’

“So I said: ‘Let's go for it’. I've had all the tests and everything else and the final bit hopefully they clear it up.

“I feel good. I'm fit, I'm playing golf, I'm getting around and it's not been a problem to me.”

Bassett was in the directors’ box to watch United’s last home game of last season, the first leg of the play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest, and received a good reception when he was introduced to supporters ahead of kick-off.

“I’m football mad,” Bassett said. “For me to be voted the greatest manager is a great accolade. It’s difficult to remember the likes of Harry Haslam but it was great. I really appreciate those awards, they mean a lot to me.

Former Sheffield United manager Dave Bassett in the directors' box during the Blades' play-off clash with Nottingham Forest: Darren Staples / Sportimage