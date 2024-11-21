Domestic football is back this weekend and Sheffield United face a tricky trip to Coventry City on Saturday. Chris Wilder’s side went into the November international break with plenty to be happy about, having beaten fierce rivals Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 in their most recent game.
That win pulled the Blades level on points with Sunderland, who drew against Saturday’s hosts 24 hours earlier, and victory at the CBS Arena would see the Blades go top - even if only for a few hours. But all is not rosy at Bramall Lane and Wilder has some key injury concerns to manage.
Coventry are not without fitness issues of their own and currently have no permanent manager, with Rhyss Carr in interim charge. And ahead of Saturday’s meeting, the Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides.