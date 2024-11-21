Coventry City vs Sheffield United injury and team news with four out and seven doubts

By Kyle Newbould

Published 21st Nov 2024, 18:00 GMT

Sheffield United return to action with a trip to the CBS Arena on Saturday.

Domestic football is back this weekend and Sheffield United face a tricky trip to Coventry City on Saturday. Chris Wilder’s side went into the November international break with plenty to be happy about, having beaten fierce rivals Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 in their most recent game.

That win pulled the Blades level on points with Sunderland, who drew against Saturday’s hosts 24 hours earlier, and victory at the CBS Arena would see the Blades go top - even if only for a few hours. But all is not rosy at Bramall Lane and Wilder has some key injury concerns to manage.

Coventry are not without fitness issues of their own and currently have no permanent manager, with Rhyss Carr in interim charge. And ahead of Saturday’s meeting, the Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides.

Wilson was still given a 'few weeks' until returning before the international break. It's likely Saturday's game will come too soon.

1. Ben Wilson - out

1. Ben Wilson - out

Was given an eight-to-ten-week prognosis when suffering a knee injury on September 21, which would pencil in a return either this week or next. Unlikely he'll be fit in time to face the Blades, though, given the length of injury.

2. Jamie Allen - out

Was given an eight-to-ten-week prognosis when suffering a knee injury on September 21, which would pencil in a return either this week or next. Unlikely he'll be fit in time to face the Blades, though, given the length of injury. | Getty Images

Defender also suffered a serious knee injury six-and-a-half weeks ago. Mark Robins said before leaving that 'Jamie [Allen] will be certainly earlier than Bidders', which suggests the defender will not be fit for the weekend. Expected back at the end of the month.

3. Out: Jake Bidwell (Coventry City)

Defender also suffered a serious knee injury six-and-a-half weeks ago. Mark Robins said before leaving that 'Jamie [Allen] will be certainly earlier than Bidders', which suggests the defender will not be fit for the weekend. Expected back at the end of the month. | Getty Images

Scored in the 2-2 draw against Sunderland but came in after full-time on crutches and with ice on his ankle. A suspected rolled ankle was serious enough for the forward to withdraw from international duty with the USA.

4. Haji Wright - doubt

Scored in the 2-2 draw against Sunderland but came in after full-time on crutches and with ice on his ankle. A suspected rolled ankle was serious enough for the forward to withdraw from international duty with the USA. | Getty Images

