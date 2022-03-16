Watson produced a 25-yard wonder strike for her seventh goal of the season in the 2-1 win over London City Lionesses at Bramall Lane on Sunday, which stretched United’s unbeaten run to seven league games.

The 18-year-old England youth international from Barnsley is believed to have turned down advances from Manchester City and United to sign for the Blades in 2020.

In turn, she has gained first-team exposure at a younger age.

“Lucy is a good friend of mine,“ said midfielder Cusack, “she’s a really nice girl and an unbelievable player.

"She can go as far as she wants to. She has got the talent and a left foot that is unbelievable. She is a fantastic young player."

Watson has earned England caps at under-17 and under-19 level and could represent the Young Lionesses at this summer’s UEFA Women's Under-19 Championship.

Lucy Watson of Sheffield United celebrates scoring the winning goal against London City Lionesses on Sunday. Photo: Andrew Yates/Sportimage.

"Football is her oyster in terms of how far she wants to go," added Cusack, 26.

“I really think she will go far in the game. It would be great to secure her.”

It is understood Watson, who made her Sheffield United debut aged 16, is currently in talks with the club over a new contract.

Her current deal is due to expire at the end of the season.

Watson’s strike partner Courtney Sweetman-Kirk boasts top-flight experience with the likes of Everton and Liverpool and has scored five goals in her last four games.

"I think Lucy has learnt a lot from Courtz, she is the ultimate professional,” said Cusack.

"As a young player she is someone you can really look up to and aspire to be like.

"You can see what Courtz does on a daily basis, that has definitely helped bring some of that professionalism into Lucy’s game.”

Cusack also highlighted the influence of other senior players in the squad, including captain and former England and Team GB defender Sophie Bradley-Auckland.

"It’s great to have those role models because they really are that,” she said.

A fourth consecutive win against Sunderland Ladies on Sunday could move Sheffield United up to third in the Women’s Championship.