Conor Hourihane outlines qualities that make Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom a "brilliant" coach

The pair previously worked together at Barnsley, with Hourihane captaining a side led by Heckingbottom that won the League One play-offs and Johnstone’s Paint Trophy in the same season.

They were reunited at Bramall Lane last month when Heckingbottom accepted the United board’s invitation to replace Slavisa Jokanović in charge, and he has won both of his games in charge.

“There’s a bit of a buzz back around the place, and we probably needed a bit of a list because the first bit of the season didn’t go as we’d have liked it to,” Hourihane said.

“Wins always help with that as well.”

“The best characteristic is that he’s a brilliant man, honest and trustworthy,” Hourihane added on Heckingbottom.

“And the rest takes care of itself. You want to play for him and do well for him and he’s a brilliant coach, too.

Conor Hourihane of Sheffield United during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Cardiff City Stadium: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

“He knows how to get the best out of the group, and he’s going about his business well.”

United return to action on Monday evening when they face QPR, who are fifth in the Championship table and six points ahead of Heckingbottom’s Blades.

“There’s a long way to go,” Hourihane added.

“We’re in mid-December and there’s a lot of games over Christmas, so you can quickly move up the table.