Conor Hourihane outlines qualities that make Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom a "brilliant" coach
Conor Hourihane has outlined the qualities that he believes make Paul Heckingbottom a good manager, describing the Sheffield United boss as a “brilliant man” and a “brilliant coach”.
The pair previously worked together at Barnsley, with Hourihane captaining a side led by Heckingbottom that won the League One play-offs and Johnstone’s Paint Trophy in the same season.
They were reunited at Bramall Lane last month when Heckingbottom accepted the United board’s invitation to replace Slavisa Jokanović in charge, and he has won both of his games in charge.
“There’s a bit of a buzz back around the place, and we probably needed a bit of a list because the first bit of the season didn’t go as we’d have liked it to,” Hourihane said.
“Wins always help with that as well.”
“The best characteristic is that he’s a brilliant man, honest and trustworthy,” Hourihane added on Heckingbottom.
“And the rest takes care of itself. You want to play for him and do well for him and he’s a brilliant coach, too.
“He knows how to get the best out of the group, and he’s going about his business well.”
United return to action on Monday evening when they face QPR, who are fifth in the Championship table and six points ahead of Heckingbottom’s Blades.
“There’s a long way to go,” Hourihane added.
“We’re in mid-December and there’s a lot of games over Christmas, so you can quickly move up the table.
“We did that with three wins and if we can do that, we’ll keep moving in the right direction. There’s a decent start and a foundation there, and we’ll see where it takes us.”