Sheffield United boss makes admission over Morgan Gibbs-White's future as talk over Wolves recall continues
Paul Heckingbottom says he would love to keep Morgan Gibbs-White at Sheffield United for the remainder of the season, despite admitting the Blades have not yet had any indication from Wolves as to whether they plan to recall him from his loan spell at Bramall Lane.
Gibbs-White has been the Blades’ star man this season since joining on loan from the Premier League side, and was in imperious form at the weekend as United beat Cardiff City to record their third victory on the bounce.
His good form, and a recall to the England U21 side, has prompted speculation that he will be recalled by Wolves in January, with a clause permitting such a move contained in the agreement which brought him to Bramall Lane just before the transfer deadline.
“He loves football and he plays that way,” Heckingbottom said of Gibbs-White.
“And that’s a massive compliment in my eyes. He wants the ball, he wants to win, and enjoys playing the game.
“There’s been no indication yet [on whether he’ll be recalled]. He’s not our player, we know that. We’d love to keep him.
“He’s great about the place and a great footballer, and we’re a good fit for him as well.
“We can provide the experiences and coaching to develop and become a better player. He’s having a good season, developing well.
“There are areas we want to improve him and keep pushing him, and he sees the value in that. He wants to play; he loves the game.”