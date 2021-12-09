Sheffield United suffer injury blow as ex-Liverpool man Rhian Brewster suffers "significant" hamstring damage
Rhian Brewster has been dealt an injury blow after Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, confirmed that the former Liverpool youngster has suffered “significant” damage to his hamstring.
Brewster had shown signs of getting going in a Blades shirt with two goals in his last three games, before going down with a hamstring issue during the victory over Bristol City.
Heckingbottom revealed that the Blades had sought a second opinion on the injury after receiving an initial “scary” prognosis. And although the results do not seem as damaging as the first, Heckingbottom said: “Rhian has significant damage to his hamstring tendon, but we’re pleased with his prognosis.
“He’ll be out for a while, but he’s responding well to treatment and he’ll be back when he’s back.”
Heckingbottom also revealed that Robin Olsen, the on-loan goalkeeper from Roma, is still not fit after damaging his side on international duty with Sweden.
“Robin is progressing slowly,” Heckingbottom said, “but he’s still not fit.”