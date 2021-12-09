Brewster had shown signs of getting going in a Blades shirt with two goals in his last three games, before going down with a hamstring issue during the victory over Bristol City.

Heckingbottom revealed that the Blades had sought a second opinion on the injury after receiving an initial “scary” prognosis. And although the results do not seem as damaging as the first, Heckingbottom said: “Rhian has significant damage to his hamstring tendon, but we’re pleased with his prognosis.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’ll be out for a while, but he’s responding well to treatment and he’ll be back when he’s back.”

Heckingbottom also revealed that Robin Olsen, the on-loan goalkeeper from Roma, is still not fit after damaging his side on international duty with Sweden.

“Robin is progressing slowly,” Heckingbottom said, “but he’s still not fit.”

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor