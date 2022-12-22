Pictured: The 12 Sheffield United players out of contract in summer - some could agree pre-contracts elsewhere soon
With 16 players understood to be approaching the final six months of their present Sheffield United contracts, it promises to be an interesting summer at Bramall Lane – whichever division the Blades find themselves in.
Four of those 16 are on loan but 12 are permanent United stars approaching the final six months of their present deals. And at that point, players are theoretically permitted to discuss moves and possibly even agree pre-contract moves to clubs abroad.
Some of the 12 are understood to have options in their contracts which will allow United to extend them by a further season – but some, including skipper and club legend Billy Sharp and promising youngster Kyron Gordon, saw their clauses exercised last season and so would need to negotiate fresh terms if they were to stay at Bramall Lane.
Boss Paul Heckingbottom has made his recommendations to the Bramall Lane board of who he feels should be offered fresh terms, admitting earlier this season: "It is out of my hands now.” So we had a look, in squad number order, at the 12 players who United are in danger of losing – with some real fan favourites nearing the expiry of their Bramall Lane deals ...