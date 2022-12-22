With 16 players understood to be approaching the final six months of their present Sheffield United contracts, it promises to be an interesting summer at Bramall Lane – whichever division the Blades find themselves in.

Four of those 16 are on loan but 12 are permanent United stars approaching the final six months of their present deals. And at that point, players are theoretically permitted to discuss moves and possibly even agree pre-contract moves to clubs abroad.

Some of the 12 are understood to have options in their contracts which will allow United to extend them by a further season – but some, including skipper and club legend Billy Sharp and promising youngster Kyron Gordon, saw their clauses exercised last season and so would need to negotiate fresh terms if they were to stay at Bramall Lane.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom has made his recommendations to the Bramall Lane board of who he feels should be offered fresh terms, admitting earlier this season: "It is out of my hands now.” So we had a look, in squad number order, at the 12 players who United are in danger of losing – with some real fan favourites nearing the expiry of their Bramall Lane deals ...

1. A big summer looms Ollie Norwood and Billy Sharp are two Sheffield United stars out of contract at the end of the current season, with the Blades facing a key summer Photo: Simon Bellis Photo Sales

2. Enda Stevens (current age 32) The Republic of Ireland defender has been a fine servant for the Blades since arriving on a free from Portsmouth, first helping them into the Premier League and then terrorising a number of top-flight right-backs. He has competition for his place from younger players but his experience could still prove vital Photo: Andrew Yates Photo Sales

3. John Fleck (31) Another one who has given fine service to the Blades since arriving in the dark days of League One, going on the journey all the way up to the top flight and then back down again. Fitness issues have plagued him this season so far but when he’s been available, he’s played – suggesting he’s a key man for United Photo: Simon Bellis Photo Sales

4. Jack O’Connell (28) A modern-day legend of the Lane, O’Connell continues to work hard at his rehabilitation and was recently hailed by teammate Oli McBurnie for his mentality. But his contract expires in the summer and it remains to be seen what United decide to do Photo: Lexy Ilsley Photo Sales