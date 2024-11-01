Chris Wilder’s selection warning to Sheffield United stars as 12-game review highlights key area for improvement

Chris Wilder has warned his key Sheffield United players that none of them are a “shoo-in” for their place in his side ahead of this weekend’s trip to Blackburn Rovers. The Blades chief has a big selection dilemma on his hands for the trip to Ewood Park, with Gus Hamer back after suspension.

Tyrese Campbell, his replacement last weekend against Stoke, scored his first goal in Blades colours against his former club while Kieffer Moore was also on the scoresheet. Anel Ahmedhodzic will miss out through suspension, opening the door for Jack Robinson to return on the left of defence, while an internal review conducted at the quarter stage of the campaign had highlighted one key area to improve.

"Nobody's an absolute shoo-in,” Wilder insisted. “Players are playing well at the moment. Our defensive record is great. We've had a 12-game review on it and at the top of the pitch we're looking to improve. I think that's pretty obvious. To keep that defensive record is really important. Because of the amount of changes we made in the summer, it was important we had a base to build from, which we have now.

“We're a coached team, we're a team that'll get better through the season. The players understand that. Going forward, the hardest thing is to create. So we'll get better at that. But no-one's an absolute shoo-in, everybody understands they've got to train well as well as play well. And sometimes, even when they do play well, there'll still be changes made.

“It's about how we deal with that and the players most importantly. They've got huge amounts of personality in the group, I'm delighted with that. There's a real togetherness about the group, which will be needed through the second, third and fourth part of the season.”

United have kept more clean sheets than any other club in the EFL but have scored just 14 goals in their 12 league outings so far, their early promotion push very much based on their defensive rearguard efforts. Hamer remains their top scorer, with four goals, with Moore, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Oliver Arblaster all on two apiece.