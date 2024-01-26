Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Wilder has mounted a passionate defence of Rhian Brewster, insisting "100 per cent" that the former Liverpool striker can still be a success at Sheffield United. The forward's Bramall Lane struggles continued last weekend when he was sent off after coming on as a late substitute in United's 2-2 draw at home to West Ham.

Signed in 2020 as a highly-regarded prospect at Anfield, Brewster's progress in South Yorkshire has been frustrated by a spate of ill-timed injuries and he is still to show the consistent form in front of goal that persuaded Wilder to spend a significant sum to sign him during his first spell in charge. His suspension will keep him out of United's next three games, starting with tomorrow's FA Cup clash with Brighton, with a record of nine appearances in the last calendar year telling much of the story.

Wilder, however, still sees Brewster as someone with a big future at United. "One hundred per cent," he said. "It’s one of my bugbears when people talk about Rhian. The price that we paid for Rhian was a reasonable price for arguably one of the best young number nines at that time, as a 21-year-old. We did due diligence on his injuries as well.

"We wouldn’t have spent that type of money on a player if we felt he was going to have a load of injuries. Money is precious for us and we have to get the majority signings absolutely right. We’re not always getting them right but I think going back into the history of what we’ve had to do from 2016, there are a lot of players that have come into the football club and to get our success, and to get the value of certain players on free transfers up to the value that they are.

"For me it isn’t just resale, it’s what they’ve produced or what they’ve contributed to success in terms of getting into the Premier League, twice, and the number that that brings in and staying as well. You don’t always get them right but if people think that that boy wants to come in at eight in the morning and go home at five and watch his mates kick a ball outside while he’s on a rowing machine or he’s on a bike or he’s doing weights, you just haven’t got a clue regarding professional footballers, for the majority, and certainly what that boy’s all about.

"He suffered, he’s been really unfortunate and everybody is so positive about him. I should imagine if you were picking a player that everybody wants to succeed here amongst the playing staff and the internal staff, it would be Rhian Brewster. We're all right behind him 100 per cent and hopefully he gets a run and he can get himself back to what he was doing, which was scoring goals.

"He was scoring goals for England, he was playing in Liverpool's side and he was coveted by by four or five clubs at that particular time. He’s got to go and prove it. I understand that there’ll be a question mark regarding him from outside Sheffield, and even inside Sheffield, and the only way he can do that is by getting himself back playing football. Being involved in a team, scoring goals and contributing. And fingers crossed, he should be able to do that."

Wilder repeated his view that Brewster's red card, for a poor challenge on Hammers defender Emerson, was harsh, describing it as a "mistimed" tackle with no malice. "And I say that honestly, because I’ve seen players when they’ve gone to try and do other players. I blame myself a little bit, because I wanted him to go and press. Maybe he had me shouting in his ear and he’s gone after the ball and made an aggressive challenge.

