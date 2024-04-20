1 . Ivo Grbic 3

Had a quieter start to the game than his opposite number Muric but had to be alert to keep out Taylor's flick from Vitinho's shot, before two Burnley goals in two minutes saw him under the spotlight again. Both were deflected but both seemed very soft, especially the first for Bruun Larsen which nicked off Bogle but trickled past Grbic at the near post before he could get down. The second, for Assignon, was more difficult but he will probably still feel disappointed he didn't keep it out rather than deflect it into the roof of his own net. Had little chance with Burnley's next two but had a let off when his clearance only went as far as Brownhill, whose chipped effort sailed wide of goal