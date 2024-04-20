Sheffield United’s slide towards the Championship next season continued after they were pummelled 4-1 on their own patch by second-bottom Burnley this afternoon. It was a game the Blades realistically needed to win to have any chance of pulling off the greatest of escapes but another chastening defeat hammered another nail in their relegation coffin.
United started the game well, with Arijanet Muric in the Burnley goal making superb saves from Oli McBurnie and Ben Brereton Diaz, before two goals in two minutes put the visitors in control. Both goals were deflected off United men but goalkeeper Ivo Grbic did not cover himself in glory with either, even if he had little chance with the two Burnley added in the second half after Gus Hamer’s great finish gave United a glimmer of hope at 2-1 down.
Here’s how we rated United’s players on another sorry afternoon this season...
1. Ivo Grbic 3
Had a quieter start to the game than his opposite number Muric but had to be alert to keep out Taylor's flick from Vitinho's shot, before two Burnley goals in two minutes saw him under the spotlight again. Both were deflected but both seemed very soft, especially the first for Bruun Larsen which nicked off Bogle but trickled past Grbic at the near post before he could get down. The second, for Assignon, was more difficult but he will probably still feel disappointed he didn't keep it out rather than deflect it into the roof of his own net. Had little chance with Burnley's next two but had a let off when his clearance only went as far as Brownhill, whose chipped effort sailed wide of goal
2. Jayden Bogle 4
Shrugged off the ankle injury that forced him off at Brentford last weekend to keep his place and was unfortunate to see the shot ricochet off him and into the United net for Burnley's first goal.
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic 4
Wasn't exactly tasked with doing a great deal of defending in the face of relentless Burnley pressure but four more goals against leaves United with 88 goals conceded this season - only one off Derby's all-time record of 89 with five matches still to play - and as a man considered by many as the most Premier League-ready defender on United's books, Ahmedhodzic has to own his share of responsibility for that. He was in no man's land for Burnley's third as Assignon crossed for Taylor's easy finish
4. Auston Trusty 3
Diverted Burnley's second goal past his own goalkeeper from Assignon's shot and then let the Clarets man beat him far, far too easily for their third, his cross picking out Foster for an easy finish. One of many who will hope to regroup in the Championship next season and go again
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.