Chris Wilder has warned Sheffield United’s players that they will face “consequences” if they do not carry out the jobs they are given by him and his coaching staff going forward. The Blades slipped to a second successive defeat at home to Derby on Saturday.

The 3-1 defeat was very much self-inflicted, with Carlton Morris given a real helping hand for all of his three goals as his good run of form against the Blades continued. A free header for his first, an inadvertent through-ball from United’s Sydie Peck for his second and a gift of a penalty for his hat-trick after sub Alex Matos fell onto the ball.

“We’ve just got a bit of a soft underbelly at the moment,” Wilder admitted on Saturday evening. “But they [Derby] have not had to work hard for it, have they? The goals are easy goals. The frustrating, disappointing thing, from my point of view, is that Monday to Friday has been really good.

“We've made progress in terms of the two wins that we had [over Watford and Blackburn]. And I'm ever the optimist in terms of kicking on and going to Preston and winning. And seeing this as a winnable game.

“To not to pick up any points out of two games [against Preston and Derby] is through our own undoing. Both games got lost in our changing room. And that is the disappointing thing. The frustrating part about it is we're learning about certain situations and certain players by the game. We have progression. And then we have the opposite of progression.”

Young midfielder Sydie Peck was the target of much frustration amongst the fanbase, after somehow sending Morris through on goal from United’s own kick-off around 20 seconds into the second half, but he was far from alone.

Mark McGuinness struggled badly against Morris and his partner Patrick Agyemang, while Tyrese Campbell could not get in the game and fluffed a great chance on the stroke of half-time when Chieo Ogbene picked him out with a good right-wing cross.

Next up for the Blades is a trip to league leaders Coventry City and while Wilder is not expected to make wholesale changes based on individual errors, he won’t tolerate a sequence of them either.

"You get a job to do, and you've got to execute it," the Blades chief added.. "If you don't deliver, then there are consequences. "If a player makes one mistake, does he come out of the team? No, but if it's costing you in certain situations…

"The second goal is ridiculous. We're trying to build a head of steam, and I'm scratching my head 3-0 down. We gifted them a goal first one, definitely gifted them the second. But I still felt, when it went to 3-1, that there was a result in it for us.

“We can't concede six goals and try and win a game of football. We've lost two games of football that we should be taking points from and we can't afford to let results go through our fingers."