Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Watch Gus Hamer's ridiculous strike to give Sheffield United lead against former club Coventry City

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gus Hamer returned to haunt his former club Coventry City with a ridiculous free-kick stunner to give Sheffield United the lead in a crunch Championship tie at Bramall Lane tonight. The Brazilian-born Dutchman joined the Blades from the Sky Blues but is still a popular figure at his old club.

But he wasn’t early in the game here when he smashed a free-kick into the top corner of Oliver Dovin’s net, with the Coventry goalkeeper reading the direction of the effort and getting a slight touch to it but not able to stop it going in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bramall Lane erupted but Hamer’s celebration was muted in respect to his former employers, although he did find time to bring out the sleeping celebration he often shares with former City teammate and current Blade, Callum O’Hare.

Blades boss Chris Wilder had praised Hamer in the build-up to the game against his former club, for both his performances and personality since arriving at Bramall Lane in the summer of 2023 as a replacement for Sander Berge. Hamer was then influential in the build-up to United’s second against Coventry, finding Femi Seriki who then rode a challenge and picked out goalscorer Tyrese Campbell with a cross-cum-shot.