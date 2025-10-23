Sheffield United will be looking to complete a perfect three-game week tomorrow evening when they travel to Deepdale to face former manager Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston North End. The Blades make the trip with renewed confidence after back-to-back wins over Watford and Blackburn Rovers.

Boss Chris Wilder will still be without Gus Hamer after his knee ligament injury but may have Tom Davies available again for selection after his calf issue. Harrison Burrows and Tyrese Campbell are hoping for recalls after coming off the bench to score at Ewood Park.

With the options at Wilder’s disposal, we tasked our man to come up with the side he thinks will be sent out to face Heckingbottom’s men at Deepdale - is this what you’d pick as well or would you do anything differently?

1 . Michael Cooper He's been a relative spectator in United's last two games having enjoyed some long-overdue protection from those in front of him after a hectic start to the season. He'll hope for another quiet evening tomorrow

2 . Chieo Ogbene With Godfrey absent and Seriki seemingly some way off the squad it looks like Ogbene's shirt to lose at right wing-back. He's showed impressive fitness levels of late considering he had a bad injury not long ago

3 . Japhet Tanganga United's skipper has been a measure of consistency since coming to the Lane earlier this summer and will keep the shirt, and the armband, bar any late injury or illness issues