Chris Wilder has offered an insight into the way Sheffield United will approach Monday night's Premier League clash against title-chasing Arsenal as the Blades look to put a big dent in their title charge, and boost their own survival bid in the process. The Blades will go into the game, the first of their final 12 of the campaign, bottom of the table.

Mikel Arteta's side in contrast are in red-hot form in front of goal, winning 6-0, 5-0 and 4-1 in their last three games - while the Blades have shipped five goals in each of their last three games at Bramall Lane in all competitions. The narrative across the country will be one of an away win, even if the Gunners boss has warned his side to expect a tougher test than many perhaps expect when they arrive in South Yorkshire.

United will have to soak up pressure and defend stoically if they are to have a chance of getting a result but, Wilder says, must also impose themselves on a game which he has likened to a cup-tie situation. "It can't just be one way," he said. "We talked about that when we first walked in and the Liverpool one was the key one, we had to get that balance right. We can't just sit back for 95 minutes.

"We might get pushed back at times and we have to accept that but we want to be a threat the other way and put attacking players on the pitch as well. We want to give them some problems. But I don't think it needs much explaining, the form that they're in and the players they've got and what they're doing and what they ahve done over a number of years.

"How they've built and moved their squad forward and kept evolving and improving, and to put themselves in a position where they are is not fluke. There's a lot of hard work off the pitch goes into that and certainly a lot of talented people are involved off the pitch, to give that team the opportunity of producing those performances and getting the results they are.

"They're massively in the title race, we understand that, but we're trying tio dress it up as a cup match for us, an FA Cup tie. And I've said to the players if it was an FA Cup tie you'd have nothing to lose, let's go for it and give a good account of ourselves and put in a positive performance."