Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal boss, has warned his side that they are facing "a really tough match" at Sheffield United on Monday night despite the Blades' precarious position in the Premier League table. The Blades are bottom and have shipped five goals in all of their last three games at home.

Arsenal meanwhile have won 6-0, 5-0 and 4-1 in their last three games and have an aggregate goalscoring record of 25-3 this calendar year, justifying their position as Premier League title candidates. The obvious narrative against a team that has shipped 66 goals is of a comfortable away win for the Gunners but Arteta, who went up against Chris Wilder during his last spell at Bramall Lane, is not expecting anything of the sort.

"With every team we look at the weaknesses and the strengths, and we look to take the game where we want," said Arteta of facing the Blades. "I'm saying this because I know that team very well. I analysed it many years ago and I learnt from Chris' teams and I'm telling you it's going to be a really tough match.

"They are a really difficult team to beat. I've watched their last four or five games now. With the City game, against Villa the game took a different route, but they are extremely well-coached. I know Chris Wilder really well and I admire a lot of what he does with his teams. It will be Monday night football and it's gonna be a tough night."

That said, Arsenal will not take pity on United in their pursuit of the title, with Arteta knowing that, in a tight race between themselves, Liverpool and Manchester City, goal difference could be crucial come the end of the campaign. "Yes, for sure," he replied when asked if the goalscoring record will be important by the end of the season.