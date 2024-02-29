Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Wilder insisted that Sheffield United have "moved on" from the on-field spat between teammates Vini Souza and Jack Robinson that threatened to overshadow their performance at Wolves last weekend. The pair were shown on replays arguing and then raising hands at each other after a Wolves chance, prompting VAR to check for potential violent conduct.

In the end both escaped punishment and Wilder attempted to play down the incident in the aftermath of their 1-0 defeat at Molineux. But it was a big talking point in the media, even if it fell some way short of the infamous Lee Bowyer and Keiron Dyer incident some years ago in Newcastle's defeat to Aston Villa.

Speaking ahead of Monday's clash with Arsenal, Wilder said: "I understand it was close and a massive talking point for media maybe outside Sheffield, not much of a talking point for myself involved at the football club. It made me laugh because the seocnd story down after that on Sky Sports was two NHL ice hockey players taking the gloves off and smashing each other to bits for 10 minutes.

"It wasn't quite that intensity but for me not an issue as long as it got put to bed straight away. As a player and manager, and here at Sheffield United there's been plenty of those situations that happened. There's the sportlight of the Premier League and we don't want it to happen and it's not a good image, I get that, and it was too close to comfort.