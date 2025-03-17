Chris Wilder makes “ridiculous” Leeds United, Burnley promotion point after Sheffield United’s derby-day win over Wednesday

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As if sealing the double over their biggest rivals on their own turf was not enough to celebrate, yesterday’s victory at Hillsborough also sent Sheffield United back level with Leeds United at the top of the Championship as the promotion race enters its final straight. The Blades had fallen out of the top two the day before after Burnley’s victory at Swansea City, but returned after Rhian Brewster’s winner sank the Owls.

With just eight games remaining after the international break United now only have to match third-placed Burnley’s results to guarantee themselves Premier League football next term, while they will not have ruled out overtaking Leeds and winning the Championship title for the first time since its rebrand either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United and Leeds both have 80 points - the Blades would be clear at the top but for their two-point deduction in the summer for non-payment of transfer money - while Burnley’s remarkable defensive record this season has helped them amass two fewer. In theory all three clubs could hit the 100-point mark this season but one will be consigned to the lottery of the play-offs, with no-one at Bramall Lane is taking anything for granted.

“There’s still work to be done,” said Wilder, who insisted that he, his staff and players had not even considered the possibility of going level with Leeds again in the table, such was their laser focus on victory over Wednesday. “There’s another promotion on the horizon. We’ve got an incredible challenge in front of us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s ridiculous, the number of points that all three clubs have got at this stage of the season. We talk about Leeds United not going up [last season] with 90 points. We’re on 82 points - I know the table will say 80 points - with eight games to go.

“How good are the teams that have been there all season? How consistent they’ve been in their approach, their attitude and the want to win. It’s going to be an absolute Titanic tussle between now and the end of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United return to action after the international break with a tough home clash with Coventry City, who have catapulted themselves into the promotion picture with a superb run of form since Frank Lampard’s appointment, and still have to travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley in the third-to-last game of an intriguing season so far.

“We’ve got a brilliant game coming up next Friday,” added Wilder, “and everybody should be unbelievably getting behind us, which I’m sure they will. We’ve made their day today. It’s good to be a United fan. It’s good to be involved at this football club. And whatever happens, happens. But there’s still work to be done and goals to achieve.”