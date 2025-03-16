Jubilant Sheffield United supporters hit the town this afternoon with derby-day bragging rights secured once again. The Blades recorded the double over their fiercest rivals Wednesday at Hillsborough, with Rhian Brewster scoring the only goal of the game in the second half.

More than 33,000 crammed into Hillsborough for the game but it was those in the upper tier of the Leppings Lane end who were left delirious after their side moved back level on points with leaders Leeds. As ever our snappers were on hand to capture some great images of supporters before, during and after the derby win - can you spot anyone you recognise?