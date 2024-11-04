Chris Wilder makes Jack O’Connell comparison as Vini Souza’s Sheffield United redemption continues

As Chris Wilder strode onto the Ewood Park turf and shoved midfielder Vini Souza forwards to take the acclaim from the Sheffield United travelling contingent behind one goal, it marked another big milestone in the Brazilian’s big Bramall Lane redemption. Not too long ago Souza was booed onto the field after coming off the bench, a man upon whose shoulders much of the frustration of a poor Premier League season had been placed.

But not now. The battling midfielder is now one of the first names on Wilder’s teamsheet and it is regularly belted out by Unitedites up and down the country, imploring Souza to join them for a beer or two after the game. He has benefitted from a drop in levels, no doubt, but is also now showing the qualities which persuaded United to splash such a big chunk of their post-promotion budget to bring him to South Yorkshire.

He was again excellent in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Blackburn, even brushing off a blow to the head from a poor aerial challenge to soak up the deserved acclaim afterwards. Football is full of redemption stories but there have been few like this in recent history - from pilloried to praised in what feels like the blink of an eye. Asked if he had experienced such a rapid turnaround before, boss Wilder recalled Jack O’Connell’s early days at Bramall Lane following his move from Brentford back in 2016.

“He got plenty of abuse, and the team did at the start of that campaign because we didn't get out of the traps and three losses out of four wasn't good enough for Sheffield United,” recalled Wilder, himself new to the Blades job after being appointed as Nigel Adkins’ successor that summer. “And I understood that more than anyone. Jack was new to the group and gave a penalty against Millwall, had a nightmare against Southend and it wasn’t the best of starts for Jack.

“But to go and have the career he had was incredible. One of the best left-sided centre-halves in the Premier League at that moment and I got a call from Gareth Southgate regarding England, and asking what do you think? And we all said yes, 100 per cent. It didn’t materialise and the rest is history but certainly, Vini's turnaround is all credit to the boy and all down to him, 100 per cent.

“[In the summer] he could quite easily have said: ‘I've signed in the Premier League and want to play there,’ banging doors and moaning and groaning to agents. But from the first day, he's been absolutely outstanding and his performances have been incredible. He's a real leader, a popular boy and a huge player for us.

“The supporters recognise that, most importantly. When you talk about supporters and their attitude to players, they're not far off. The majority, if not all, are not far off on Kieffer Moore. A couple have to take their time to win supporters over, but Vini’s reception and the accolades he’s receiving are deserved and are all credit to him.”