First Steel City derby since 2019 just days away but Sheffield United can’t afford to focus fully on Wednesday test just yet

Chris Wilder is convinced that Sheffield United’s players won’t take their eyes off the ball in tonight’s clash with Bristol City, with the small matter of a Steel City derby on the horizon. The Blades take on Liam Manning’s side at Ashton Gate before returning north and continuing their preparations for Sunday’s home clash against Wednesday.

Anticipation is growing for the first meeting of the Sheffield sides since 2019, a goalless draw at Hillsborough that continued the trend of 0-0 stalemates from the previous two clashes. But United cannot afford to look too far ahead as they look to continue their good recent form against City, who themselves are unbeaten in eight - albeit with five draws in that run.

“We’re putting full focus into Bristol City,” insisted Wilder. “They have a good record, good players that are well-coached and it’s always a difficult place to go. They drew with Leeds and beat Boro [two sides who beat United last month] and they’re a difficult side. So if we take our eyes off the ball, we'll get punished.”

That message was the focus of United’s players meeting ahead of their trip to Bristol, with United’s senior men earmarked for key roles in making sure that none of their younger teammates begin to get carried away by the thought of facing the Owls for the first time on Sunday afternoon.

"They won't, through experience,” Wilder added. “That was the message that went into the players. You can't get away from next Sunday; you can't ignore it. The noise has already started quite a while ago. But [City] is another big game and we're after another three points and another good performance.

"What is built into that is the voices of the Souttars and the Robinsons and the Kieffer Moores, who've had success at this level. They have got out of the division and know the next game is the biggest. Through my experience and the coaches' experience , we're never a shortcut team or a complacent team. I don't know if it's just my mentality, my pessimism that If we're not at it we'll get turned over and we have to be at it. If we are, we give ourselves a good chance of getting a result."