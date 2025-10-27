Their hopes of making it a perfect week were dented by a dramatic capitulation on Friday night at Preston North End but based on what had gone before, it was still a pretty decent six-day spell for Sheffield United.

Wins over Watford and Blackburn Rovers changed the mood around the club after a torrid start to the season and things looked even better when United went 2-0 up at Preston, only to concede at poor times and eventually come away with nothing.

As ever Unitedites turned out in numbers to back their side, with our snappers on hand to capture some great matchday photos - can you spot anyone you know, or maybe even yourself, in our latest gallery?

