How popular Sheffield United target fits Chris Wilder's transfer criteria with January priority already made clear

Chris Wilder has made no secret of his opinion that Sheffield United’s young group is crying out from a fresh influx of experience when the January transfer window reopens for business. The Blades have one of the youngest squads in the division after a summer exodus of senior players.

The departures of Kieffer Moore in the summer left back-up goalkeeper Adam Davies and defender Jack Robinson, who later left for Birmingham City on deadline day, as the only players over 30 on United’s books for a time, before the free-transfer additions of Danny Ings and Ben Mee began to redress the balance somewhat.

But there is still work to be done on that front, especially given United’s season struggle so far which sees them prepare for this weekend’s clash with Rhian Brewster’s Derby County floundering third bottom of the Championship despite taking six points from a possible nine last week.

As we revealed this morning, the name of former loan man Hamza Choudhury is one still inked upon a potential target list for the Blades ahead of January, after the Leicester City man made a positive contribution on loan from the Foxes last term.

His King Power Stadium teammate Harry Souttar is also a player that United admire, although he is still on the comeback trail from a serious Achilles injury. The Blades are not exclusively targeting players with prior Championship experience but it is a big criteria as they whittle down their list of targets.

“We’ve never shied away from the fact that we need some senior boys in the squad,” admitted Wilder. “It's a really young group. It's the second youngest group in the division. All the other teams have got some campaigners, who have seen what the Championship is all about before.

“It can't always just come from me or Alan [Knill, Wilder’s No.2] or the coaches. It's got to come from them internally as well, what those guys are about and what those guys have done in their careers. To have that balance is really good. We lost Robbo, we lost Kieffer.

“Rhian was experienced in the Championship, and Anel [Ahmedhodzic, sold to Feyenoord] was experienced in the Championship. Vini [Souza, sold to Wolfsburg] is obviously a top player, in my opinion.

“So after losing those boys, the players that we bring in need to know the way around a football pitch and their way around the Championship. Their influence on the players is key.”

As well as Mee and Ings and other experienced campaigners such as new boy Jairo Riedewald and Chieo Ogbene, United’s younger players have also been challenged to show the character and leadership that the Blades need to turn their flailing season around.

“They've got to own their team,” admitted Wilder. “They've got to drive their own team as well. I know where I want to take it and I know where the majority of supporters want to take it.

“But they've got to drive the journey and the path of this new team that's been put together. They should influence it and own it as well.”