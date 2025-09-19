Chris Wilder rejects Ruben Selles theory as Sheffield United boss looks forward in revival bid

The manner of his summer departure may have rankled painfully but Chris Wilder did not take any satisfaction from Sheffield United’s early-season struggle under Ruben Selles, which ultimately led to his sensational return earlier this week. Wilder was away from Bramall Lane for less than three months as United gambled with Selles.

But it failed to pay off by any conceivable metric, with six defeats from six games the most important, and the SOS call came to Wilder not long after Friday’s painful 5-0 shellacking away at Ipswich Town.

That took humility from both parties, both the owners COH Sports for going back on their plan made less than three months earlier and Wilder not answering the call with the expletive or two that he admits may have been forthcoming if it were any other club in the English pyramid on the other end of the line.

The appointment is exactly what United need at this difficult time; a familiar face offering a galvanising effect to a club that was at risk of becoming increasingly fractured the longer the Selles era wore on.

Tomorrow’s homecoming game against Charlton was rapidly heading towards a home sell-out before Wilder’s press conference earlier this week, which only further reinforced the feeling that he and United are good for each other.

“One of big things that attracted me back into it was the attitude of the owners and Stephen [Bettis, chief executive] as well,” Wilder admitted. “They could have gone down another direction.

"I enjoyed the conversations with the owners when I knew potentially there was an opportunity, a possibility of coming back and moving and collaborating with them as well. It feels as if we've got another points deduction [sitting 13 points behind leaders Middlesbrough] but we'll work off to the back of that and take small steps, starting on Saturday.

"I wasn't looking for an apology [from the owners]. I'm not looking to come in and be smug about the situation. It's my football club and we're bottom of the division. Played six, lost six. That ain't a good place.

"I wasn't sat back thinking: ‘Oh that's great, they lost.' I think some managers might be, but I'm not. It's my life, it's my pals' life, it's my family's life and we want the club to succeed.

"These are humble guys, the owners, and they don't do well in their own particular businesses and careers without making, now and again, decisions that maybe they look back on and go: ‘Maybe I shouldn't have made that decision.’ I am the same.

"It's not just like the previous regime where it was just one guy and some advisors wrapped around Prince Abdullah. There are a number of people there. And I've had messages off every one of them wishing me all the best."