Auston Trusty linked with Celtic transfer as Sheffield United man opens up on future ambitions

Auston Trusty insists that everything at Sheffield United this season is geared up towards an instant Premier League return - as the USA defender was linked with transfer interest from Scottish giants Celtic. The 26-year-old arrived at Bramall Lane last summer and was a member of the Blades side that endured a painful return to the Championship last season.

But that hasn’t dissuaded Celtic from showing interest in him, according to reports north of the border. Their bitter rivals Rangers were interested in Trusty a year ago before his £5m switch from Arsenal, via a loan spell at Birmingham City, but as things stand there is little chance of anyone being allowed out of the building ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

Trusty has started the season on the Blades bench, behind skipper Jack Robinson, but will likely play his part over a 46-game Championship season that United hope will end in successful fashion. He had a chance to impress in the recent EFL Cup tie against Wrexham at Bramall Lane and scored the Blades’ equaliser on their way to a 4-2 victory.

“Last year was tough,” Trusty admitted, speaking to CBS in his homeland. “The mindset was to stay promoted and and show that we can play in this league but ended up not working for us. We got we got relegated but the mindset still is to be back at the top. Everyone in the organization, they don’t want to be in the Championship. They want to be playing and be in the best league in the world.

“So the atmosphere now is to get back to where we were and then when we get back to that stage, to continue on. But we have to control what we can control now and that’s our day-to-day and and play these 46 games and cup games, and achieve our goals. The atmosphere is a lot better than it was last year. We started off well this year and we’ve got to keep the momentum going.”

Trusty won the first of his two senior caps for the US national team last year and has ambitions of impressing the new international manager - who could be ex-Chelsea and Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino - and adding to his tally, by impressing for his club. “Hopefully I can get opportunities in the future and I’ll take full advantage,” the defender added.

“In my mind the target was to get to the highest level and perform and perform, and get as many games as possible. At the end of the day I can only control what I can control and that’s my day to-day process, and advancing my career at club level. And doing my thing. Defend well, pass well, have a great mindset and just keep on advancing my attributes.

“My mindset is to get better and better every single day and if I can keep doing that stuff, and keep getting better as a player every day, then it’ll all work out. The best advice I’ve ever been given is that I can only control what I can control. So I do my part and I let God take care of the rest.” Trusty also offered a fascinating insight into life at Bramall Lane under boss Chris Wilder, and the “no-excuses” environment that he has recreated at Bramall Lane since returning to his boyhood club last December. “The expectations, not just on myself but also on the team in general, is to perform,” Trusty said. “There are no real excuses.

“There’s also the idea that we’re not getting bullied, we’re not going to get outplayed and we’re not going to get outrun. It’s just really a no-excuse environment and at the end of the day, that’s kind of what you want. Because as a player you can find excuses in any little thing when things don’t go your way and when things do go your way. So he’s created an environment where it’s ruthless, really. It’s ruthless. You have to perform, perform well, and that’s the gist of it. And as a player, that’s why you’re here.”