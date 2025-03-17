Chris Wilder hits back at Danny Rohl claim as Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday fall-out continues

Managers playing mind games ahead of big games is not a new phenomenon but it’s fair to say that Danny Rohl’s effort ahead of Sunday’s Steel City derby between Sheffield United and his Wednesday side was not the most textbook example of it. The German brought up a figure of £125m to describe the value of the Blades’ squad in the build-up, perhaps in an attempt to pile the pressure on his side - or perhaps get the excuses in early?

Either way it did not go unnoticed on the other side of the city, with Chris Wilder routinely rejecting the suggesting that the Blades’ promotion push this season is built purely on pounds and pence. United have a superb squad, make no mistake, and to suggest that it has not been bolstered by Premier League money would be disingenuous.

But so would the idea that top-flight cash is the sole reason for United’s rise to joint-top going into the international break, especially when you look at their summer rebuild after relegation and the reasonable sums they paid for some of their key players. Fag-packet maths suggests that United’s starting XI at Hillsborough on Sunday cost around £35m in permanent fees - not much more than a Brenden Aaronson at Leeds - plus a few bob, admittedly, in loan fees for Hamza Choudhury and Ben Brereton Diaz.

Quite where Rohl pulled £125m from is unclear. The closest guess is Transfermarkt, the notoriously unreliable site when it comes to transfer fees which currently values Oliver Arblaster at £1.2m, Sydie Peck at £200,000 and United’s entire squad (including loanees) at €124m, or around £104m. A club forced to sell in the summer before they could sign players from Peterborough United and Plymouth Argyle, after coming down from the Premier League, can hardly be accused of buying the league.

“All I was thinking about is winning a game of football, and we’ve got a lovely habit of doing that,” said Wilder, who also took exception to Rohl’s suggestion that the Blades were a direct team before watching them pump the ball long to Michael Smith for most of the afternoon. “No matter what anybody says about how we play or this, that and the other, we’ve won a game of football and the opposition today would swap that in a heartbeat.

“They would swap in an absolute heartbeat to be in the position we’re. We haven’t done it financially. Somebody’s seen 125 ... they must have been on Transfermarkt and gone ‘125’. We’ve earned the right for that because of the work that we’ve done over the past six years. To be in that position, they’d swap it in a heartbeat.”

‘The journey was earned, not bought’

United’s squad at Hillsborough did include the likes of £15m Gus Hamer and £10m Tom Cannon, with another expensive recruit in Vini Souza missing out through injury and Rhian Brewster repaying a large chunk of the fee he cost from Liverpool in 2020 by tapping home the winner. But everything that the Blades have spent in the market was earned by three seasons in the Premier League in recent memory, and a profit in the summer transfer market that brought the likes of Michael Cooper and Harrison Burrows to Bramall Lane.

“The journey didn’t happen because of money,” Wilder continued. “For us to get out of League One, we had to sell. We sold Dominic [Calvert-Lewin], we had to sell Che [Adams], we had to sell Rammers [Aaron Ramsdale]. We didn’t get out of the division by buying our way out.

“Sheffield Wednesday is not my club but I live in the city and I know [chairman Dejphon] Chansiri has put a lot of dough into the football club to try and get them out of the division. The second season in the Championship, we sold players again to bring others in and we had the 13th or 14th highest budget in the division, and we finished second. So it can be done.

So the money that we’ve earned, we’ve earned it the hard way. It’s not been given to us. We haven’t done it with an open chequebook. We spent two bob and a conker in the summer. Chris Wilder

“There were some big clubs in the division and we finished second. And then we had that season in the Premier League. So the money that we’ve earned, we’ve earned it the hard way. It’s not been given to us. We haven’t done it with an open chequebook. We spent two bob and a conker in the summer.

“We got Cooper for £3m, Harrison for £2m. Callum O’Hare on a free, Tyrese Campbell on a free. We spent a couple of quid in the summer but we needed to, and we did that because we sold [Auston] Trusty and we sold Jayden [Bogle] and we sold Will [Osula] and we needed to replace.

“I’m delighted that the new owners have supported me in terms of what we wanted to bring in and what we needed to bring in, to give us parity with the top clubs. So we’ve not done it on an open chequebook. We’ve done it by looking and working hard and finding, and then persuading. Which is a big part of it. ‘Do you want to be on this journey? Do you want to join this fabulous football club?’ But if you do, you have got to be all in.”