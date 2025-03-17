Sheffield United man mobbed on homecoming after post-derby journey ahead of history-making switch

While some of his Sheffield United teammates and manager celebrated Sheffield derby victory over Wednesday yesterday afternoon, Hamza Choudhury instead packed his things and began a gruelling 5,000-mile journey to make history. The Leicester City loan man has switched his international allegiance to Bangladesh and was greeted by a hero’s welcome as he landed in Sylhet.

The 27-year-old was capped by England U21s but recently committed his international future to Bangladesh, for whom he qualifies through family ancestry. He will become the first player with Premier League experience to represent the Bengal Tigers, who are ranked 185th in Fifa's world rankings and face a crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying clash against India on March 25, which could see Choudhury make his international debut.

The midfielder played the full game against Wednesday as Rhian Brewster’s winner secured a derby double for the Blades and sent Chris Wilder’s men back level with Leeds United at the top of the table.

Choudhury flew out to his adopted homeland with his mother and his wife, their three children, his two brothers and two others, according to Bangladeshi media, with his father Dewan having jetted out three weeks ago to prepare for his son’s arrival.

The Choudhury party were greeted by a hero’s welcome at the airport, with assembled police and security staff at times struggling to contain the excited crowd straining to get a glimpse of their new hero. "It feels incredible. My heart is pumped,” said Choudhury over the noise, adding it felt “amazing, amazing” to be back in Bangladesh.

“A long time coming. Excited to be here. "Inshallah, we will win [against India.] I've spoken with coach Javier [Cabrera] about many things. Inshallah, we will win and progress,.”