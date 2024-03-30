"Disappointed" Marco Silva's verdict on Fulham's Sheffield United draw despite "dominant" claim
Marco Silva admitted he was "disappointed" by Fulham's 3-3 draw at Sheffield United this afternoon despite his side fighting back from 3-1 down with only minutes to go. Late goals from Bobby Decordova-Reid, in the 86th minute, and Rodrigo Muniz in the third of fourteen minutes rescued a point for the away side and piled on the frustration for Blades fans.
Blades chief Chris Wilder made no apologies for adopting a safety-first approach in terms of his side's set up, after recent hammerings against Brighton (twice), Aston Villa and Arsenal on home soil, and it nearly paid off with Ben Brereton Diaz scoring twice and Oli McBurnie, who also had a strike ruled out for offside, adding another.
For Silva it was a case of being pleased about the comeback but disappointed that his side were in that position in the first place. "It was an exciting game for the people who were here," the Portuguese said, but to be honest it's clearly a disappointing result for us. When you are dominant from the first minute like we were, and create more chances and play on the front foot and try and win the game, it's disappointing.
"Not just because of that, it's the way we conceded the goals. In these kind of games, where you are dominant, you cannot be sloppy. It created a difficult scenario for us but the reaction of the team was fantastic.
"We refused to lose this game because the players felt the way we were losing the game was really unfair but it was our fault as well. We showed the quality to come back from 3-1 and even had the chance from Tom Cairney to win the game. Overall it's a disappointing result but I'm pleased with the reaction from the players."
