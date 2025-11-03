Chris Wilder details Tom Cannon conversations after honest admission over Sheffield United struggle so far

Tom Cannon is in agreement that he has “not done enough” to justify his place in Sheffield United’s squad, manager Chris Wilder has revealed, after the big-money signing was omitted from the squad for Saturday’s defeat to Derby. Cannon has scored once since a move from Leicester City in January in a deal that could be worth as much as £10m including add-ons.

The Republic of Ireland international failed to take the chances afforded to him of late, starting at Blackburn Rovers and coming off the bench at his former loan club Preston North End, and was a notable absentee from the bench as the Blades gift-wrapped a 3-1 victory for the Rams.

Wilder confirmed afterwards that the decision to leave out both Cannon and loan man Louie Barry was a selection one, rather than injury and illness, with young Ryan One and previously-unseen Nigerian youngster Christian Nwachukwu instead taking their places on the bench.

Whether either or both players return to the matchday squad for tomorrow’s trip to league leaders Coventry City remains to be seen but Cannon’s challenge is now clear as he looks to turn around a Blades career that has so far flattered to deceive.

“Listen, all these young players are going to have setbacks,” admitted Wilder, “and it's not gone as well [as he'd have wanted]. If you speak to the boy, he's really disappointed about how he's gone. He's not coming in to the place laughing and joking and jumping through hoops. He wants to be a success here, and we all do.

“Every one of us really cares about the football club but he's put himself in a difficult situation. There are reasons; maybe last year the competition was stronger and that resulted in our league position and our season as it was.

"The injury didn't help him, when he first came in, and it's been stop-start. Then maybe at the start of the season him playing on the wing or wherever he was playing, with the formation as one lone striker.

“But he has to look at himself and ask if he has done enough, and he'll say he hasn't. I'll say he hasn't as well, so we're honest about that. I spoke to him this morning. He needs to be more aggressive, he needs to be more physical.

“He needs to be more dynamic and he needs to be better in his overall game that, I keep saying, was the reason why we signed him and the reason why 99 per cent of the Championship wanted him at the time.

“But it happens, he's not started his career off here in the way that he would have done. We have to help him, and he has to dig deep and come up with the goods.”