Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, insists he has not thought about Ben Brereton Diaz's future beyond the current season - despite admitting that the Blades would have a better chance of keeping him at Bramall Lane if they remain in the Premier League this season. The on-loan Villareal man has impressed Unitedites since making the return to England, and scored his second goal in two starts at Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.

In doing so, the Chile international became the first United player since Brian Deane back in 1992 to score on his first two Premier League appearances and his calm finish at Selhurst Park gave United the dream start. It wasn't one they could sustain, slipping to a 3-2 defeat, while Brereton Diaz didn't reappear for the second half after being withdrawn at the break.

Wilder explained that decision afterwards, describing the striker as "an absolute warrior" who was carrying a tight hamstring as his body acclimatises to playing regular football again after a bit-part role at Villareal this season. "He wanted to stay on but I can’t afford to take that chance," Wilder added. "The physio and the masseur said he had a really tight hamstring.

"He played on Saturday for 60 minutes [in the FA Cup against Brighton] and played 45 minutes [at Palace] where, yet again, he was outstanding. It was a great goal, a great team goal, well crafted, and I made that decision to make sure that we protect him. We can’t afford to lose Ben and hopefully it’ll be okay for the weekend."

Having the 24-year-old available would represent a significant boost to Wilder ahead of a tough clash against Unai Emery's Aston Villa at Bramall Lane. The striker has impressed supporters with his attitude and ability, coming off the left wing to score against West Ham, leaving many wondering if his loan could turn into a more permanent arrangement in the summer and beyond.

"Knowing the players, from a mentality point of view and from a character point of view is really important," added Wilder. "Especially here. Especially at this football club. They have to fit in and Ben has been a dream signing and he’s going to go from strength to strength. It's not the be all and end all but I always guage it on a supporter feel towards a player. He got himself off to a great start in terms of a positive performance against West Ham and a goal.

"We’ve had to be careful with him in terms of his minutes because he hasn’t played much at Villareal, so we have to look after him and it’s really important. But once he's had his first 75-80 minutes under his belt then he'll be ready to go from the off and finish as well. He's a powerful boy, he's got really good ability and his character is fabulous. Hopefully he can keep adding in terms of the goals and assists to the team."