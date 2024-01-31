The Blades almost rewarded their hardy fans with a result at Selhurst Park, twice leading in the game before eventually losing 3-2 to a Palace side inspired by the irrepressible talent of Ebere Eze and Michael Olise. United's wait for an away victory this season goes on but their fans certainly made themselves heard in the away end.

"First and foremost I've got to say, what a tremendous effort from our supporters to make it down here," Wilder said, "on a Tuesday night with a train strike. Yet again you're scratching your head: why couldn't this have been a London derby tonight and us come down on a Saturday afternoon? So for them to give their support was fabulous and I think their reaction at the end was what we're all feeling. So close, but yet so far."