Chris Wilder is insistent that Sheffield United is the best place for Oliver Arblaster to continue his footballing development after the 20-year-old was the subject of transfer speculation involving Wolves and Newcastle United. The midfielder, who signed a new long-term contract at Bramall Lane recently, has also been linked with Liverpool in the past.

Arblaster has started United’s last three games, after making his Premier League debut in difficult circumstances at 6-0 down to Arsenal just over a month ago, and has impressed Unitedites with his composure and technical ability. A boyhood Blade, he has been a member of United’s academy since he was eight years old and committed his future to his boyhood club earlier this year with a new deal until at least 2028.

That hasn’t prevented anxiety amongst some Blades fans that their enjoyment of Arblaster could be a fleeting one, especially if United are relegated this season and top-flight clubs look to exploit that by making an offer. But Wilder, speaking ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Chelsea at Bramall Lane, believes that Bramall Lane is “absolutely, 100 per cent” the right place for Arblaster to be.

“He’s started three Premier League games now,” Wilder added. “He’s just at the start. I’ve said it all along, I’d rather people said good things about him and look and believe he is a good player and is going to be an even better player. I’d rather that opinion be about him than the other. He has to deal with it and we have to deal with it.

“He’s just got to get his head down and carry on playing football, which no doubt he will. The people around him, who have brought him through and will have a major effect on his career, are still in and around the building and we will do our best to help him move forward.

“You cannot stop that speculation. I understand people talking about [his future]. I’d rather not, but I get it. We’d rather him get on with his football, but he’s doing well and has got to carry on doing well.

“The first part of it is getting up to train with the first team or being available for the first team group. Getting in the first team is the next hurdle and then staying there now and a regular in our team is the challenge he’s got to face. I am sure he will, and he will succeed in it.”

His next immediate test is against, in Wilder’s words, “about £250m worth of talent” in the Chelsea midfield on Sunday, including £115m signing Moisés Caicedo. Facing the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister at Anfield will only have broadened his horizons further and Wilder added: “He made a comment to Knilly at half-time at Liverpool, saying: ‘They are coming from nowhere’ in terms of the press.

“Liverpool have arguably got the best press and counter-press in the Premier League and we’ve reviewed the game back this morning and we’ve seen the way they go and hunt the ball back in ones, twos and threes and they take a step forward. Especially those midfield players. He got caught a couple of times, but he’ll learn from that. That’s as tough as it gets.

