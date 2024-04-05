Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is considering shuffling his pack for Sunday’s clash with Chelsea just three days after a tough trip to Anfield to face title-chasing Liverpool. The Blades boss will have Cameron Archer back available after injury but there are doubts over Gus Hamer, who came off at Anfield with cramp soon after playing a part in United’s equaliser.

Wilder has been vocal about the physical state of his squad in recent weeks, with many not able to play a full 90 minutes and the manager having to make physical substitutions, rather than tactical ones, as he plots his way through games. There are also question marks over goalkeeper Ivo Grbic, after his mistake led to Darwin Nunez’s opener for Liverpool.

With that in mind we tasked our man to step into Wilder’s shoes and select the side he would send out to face Chelsea ... has he got it just about right, or what would you do differently?

Ivo Grbic His place is under extra scrutiny after his error that led to Darwin Nunez's goal at Liverpool on Thursday but from Wilder's public utterances afterwards he didn't want to hang his goalkeeper out to dry and it seems more likely that Grbic will get a chance to atone against Chelsea than be dropped

Jayden Bogle With Baldock out it's his shirt to lose but he must be careful to avoid a booking with a potential two-game suspension looming

Mason Holgate Looked composed enough on Thursday night against Liverpool and there doesn't seem a great need to change a formula that made United appear a lot more solid