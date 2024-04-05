Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Wilder has thrown his backing behind Ivo Grbic, the Sheffield United goalkeeper, after his high-profile mistake against Liverpool on Thursday evening. The Croatian international was under scrutiny from Blades fans again after he dallied over his kick out and saw it blocked by Darwin Nunez before landing in the Blades net.

Grbic recovered from the error to make a smart save to deny Virgil van Dijk in the second half and was less than convincing with a few forays from his line, before being beaten twice more by Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo in the second half. Grbic fronted up to the travelling Blades fans after the game despite his error and Wilder refused to criticise him post-match, insisting the ball could have ricocheted anywhere and that James McAtee’s first-minute miss was as big an error as Grbic’s.

And speaking ahead of Sunday’s clash with Chelsea at Bramall Lane, which could be another busy day for the former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper, Wilder said: “We showed some good signs in terms of our defensive structure and attitude to defending, up against world-class performers.

“And when they do get in and breach that defence and backline the goalkeeper has to make saves. He understands he made a mistake but he didn't go under, he was nice and calm and made some important saves when he needed to. You don't play for Atletico or be involved at a top major European club and involved in a top national side if you haven't got anything about you mentally and in terms of quality.