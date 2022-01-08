Heckingbottom succeeded Slavisa Jokanović after the former Fulham and Watford chief was axed just a few months into his Bramall Lane reign, and has won all three of his games in charge so far.

The most recent was an eye-catching win at table-topping Fulham, thanks to Iliman Ndiaye’s stunning individual goal, although United’s hopes to build on that momentum were dashed when four of their December games were postponed because of Covid-19 cases amongst their opponents.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Basham, a member of the squad Heckingbottom assumed temporary control of after Chris Wilder’s departure last season before returning to his job as United’s U23s boss, said: “He knew us from last year, he’s been looking at us for a number of years so he knows what we’re about and he’s brought a lot more intensity.

“There are a lot more lads trying to push a little bit more maybe. You just want to get a result for him and we’ve got on a roll.

“The Fulham game was a massive one, we ground it out with determination and a bit of quality from Iliman which we’ve seen all season.

Chris Basham of Sheffield United tackles Neeskens Kebano of Fulham: David Klein / Sportimage