Former Sheffield United forward David Brooks shares positive update after Bournemouth man's cancer diagnosis
David Brooks, the former Sheffield United forward, says he has made good progress in his cancer treatment after thanking fans for their messages of support.
Brooks announced last year that he had stage two Hodgkin lymphoma and would be undergoing treatment. The former Blade is now at Bournemouth and a full Wales international.
“Firstly, happy new year to everyone!” Brooks said in a statement posted on social media.
“I felt that now is the right time to update you all on my progress following my diagnosis in October last year.
“I wanted to thank everyone who got in touch following the initial diagnosis – I was overwhelmed by the incredible messages of support from family, friends, teammates and everyone across social media during this difficult period.
“I am currently undergoing treatment and although I’m only halfway through, the progress is good and the outlook is promising and positive.
“I’ve been keeping in touch with everyone at Bournemouth and the national team and I am looking forward to an exciting finish to the season for club and country.
“Thank you again for all your love and support. I look forward to hopefully sharing more good news in the months ahead.
“Best wishes, David.”
Brooks came through United’s academy system after being released by Manchester City, before joining Bournemouth in a multi-million pound deal a year before the Blades were promoted to the Premier League.
Brooks played 30 league games for United but made a lasting impression that led to Unitedites in their thousands sending him messages of support on social media following his shock diagnosis.