Former Sheffield United forward David Brooks shares positive update after Bournemouth man's cancer diagnosis

Brooks announced last year that he had stage two Hodgkin lymphoma and would be undergoing treatment. The former Blade is now at Bournemouth and a full Wales international.

“Firstly, happy new year to everyone!” Brooks said in a statement posted on social media.

“I felt that now is the right time to update you all on my progress following my diagnosis in October last year.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I wanted to thank everyone who got in touch following the initial diagnosis – I was overwhelmed by the incredible messages of support from family, friends, teammates and everyone across social media during this difficult period.

“I am currently undergoing treatment and although I’m only halfway through, the progress is good and the outlook is promising and positive.

“I’ve been keeping in touch with everyone at Bournemouth and the national team and I am looking forward to an exciting finish to the season for club and country.

David Brooks in his Sheffield United days: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“Thank you again for all your love and support. I look forward to hopefully sharing more good news in the months ahead.

“Best wishes, David.”

Brooks came through United’s academy system after being released by Manchester City, before joining Bournemouth in a multi-million pound deal a year before the Blades were promoted to the Premier League.