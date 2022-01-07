Basham is United’s longest-serving player and is arguably as fit as ever as he approaches his 34th birthday. He signed a new two-year contract in the summer of 2020 and confirmed earlier this season that it will automatically renew if he plays a certain amount of games for the Blades this season.

After being restored to the starting line-up by new boss Paul Heckingbottom, that certainly looks more achievable than it may have done earlier in the season when Basham was benched by Slavisa Jokanović after reverting to a back four.

But, speaking ahead of the Blades’ trip to Wolves for their FA Cup tie on Sunday afternoon, Basham was asked if there had been any progress with his contract talks.

“Not at the moment,” he admitted.

“I’m giving everything for team and manager and we’ll take it from there. I’m sure things will start becoming more clearer in the next few weeks.

“I’m hoping to stay here but I’ve not been offered anything yet. That’s just how football clubs work.

Chris Basham is a fan favourite at Sheffield United: David Klein / Sportimage

“In January people will be coming out and going in, I’m here and willing to stay here and hopefully something gets sorted out soon.”

Heckingbottom, the Blades boss, is also keen for Basham to remain at Bramall Lane.

“That’s the conversation I’ve had with the manager, he wants us to finish here and I want that as well,” the defender added.

“So hopefully that can happen in the future. But now, I’m just focusing on the next game and performing at my standards which I don’t want to drop.”

Basham has played well over 300 games for the Blades since arriving on a free transfer from Blackpool in the summer of 2014, and was reinvented as an attacking centre-half under the innovate tactics employed by Chris Wilder during his successful time at Bramall Lane.