Sheffield United's George Baldock set for life-changing transfer move after emotional seven years at Blades
George Baldock is set to make a life-changing move to Greek giants Panathinaikos this summer when his emotional seven-year spell at Sheffield United officially comes to an end. The 31-year-old joined the Blades back in 2017 when they were fresh out of League One and has since helped United to two promotions and a ninth-placed finish in the top flight.
The player has also established himself as a firm fans’ favourite in that time, with almost 220 appearances in a red and white shirt and memories to last a lifetime. Baldock will say farewell to United this weekend at their final game of the season against Tottenham Hotspur before moving to Greece, continuing a remarkable career story that has seen him become a senior Greek international.
Baldock has been offered a long-term deal at the Athens-based giants, who could be playing European football next season, and recently flew over to Greece to begin preparations for the move. United were keen to keep him at Bramall Lane but their financial situation after relegation meant that they were unable to match Panathinaikos’ offer.
The defender has also struggled with injuries this season and was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign earlier this year after suffering a fitness issue while on Greece duty. But he will leave with the thanks and best wishes of everyone connected to United after seven years of stellar service, impressing Unitedites with his commitment and sheer will to win as well as his abilities as a marauding wing-back that, at his best, took to the Premier League with ease.
