Sheffield United became the first team to win away at Blackburn Rovers this season on Saturday. Harrison Burrows and Tyreece Campbell got their goals at Ewood Park and they picked up a useful three points on their travels.

The Blades are now sat in 3rd place in the Championship table as they eye promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking after slipping out of the Premier League last term. Sunderland and Leeds United lie above them. Burnley missed the chance to go above the Blades and Leeds as they were beaten 1-0 at Millwall on Sunday afternoon.