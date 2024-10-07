Chris Wilder ’s side have adapted well to life back in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League last season. They finished in the bottom three along with the Hatters and Burnley and are now eyeing an immediate promotion back to the top flight.

Wilder said after the win over Luton on Saturday: “It’s been a good win for us today, we played well. We kept doing the right things and wore them into submission and I’m delighted with the performance and the result. We worked really hard to get Jesurun (Rak-Sakyi) in this summer so I’d like to thank the board for letting me push on that one. He was at his very best today and we want to see more of that. The confidence that will give him and the belief, we understand that’s what forward players are there to do but we’re there as a team to win games of football. We’re on a nice little run at the moment.”