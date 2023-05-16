Sheffield United will have their sights set on potential summer targets of their own ahead of life in the Premier League

Sheffield United are yet to release their retained list following the end of the Championship season. The Blades are back in the Premier League after sealing promotion with Burnley.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have some big transfer decisions to make over the next few weeks. Here is a look at some of the latest rumours from around the second tier...

Rotherham United identify target

Sheffield United’s fellow South Yorkshire club Rotherham United are being linked with a move for Newport County defender Cameron Norman. Football Insider claim the Millers are admirers of the League Two right-back along with Cardiff City. He has been playing his football in South Wales since 2021 and has since made 96 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with six goals.

Bristol City poised to bring in pair

Bristol City are confident of completing deals to sign midfielder Ross McCrorie and left-back Joe Bryan from Aberdeen and Fulham respectively, as per a report by Bristol Live. The Robins are looking to get some business done early as they prepare for another year in the Championship under ex-Sheffield Wednesday man Nigel Pearson. They finished 14th in this past term and were 10 points shy of the play-offs.

Norwich City to land striker