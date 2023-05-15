Latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship as Sheffield United continue to celebrate their promotion

Sheffield United have some big transfer decisions to make over the next few weeks as they prepare for life back in the Premier League. The Blades finished 2nd in the table behind Burnley.

They will be joined in the top flight by one of Luton Town, Middlesbrough, Coventry City or Sunderland. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship....

Home town move for Hull City?

Hull City are being linked with a move for Hull-born defender Sonny Bradley. The centre-back is out of contract this summer and will leave Luton on a free transfer as he weighs up his options. Reporter Alan Nixon claims the Tigers want him along with League One side Derby County as potential back-up in defence.

Burnley want attacker

Burnley are said to be keen on Torino attacker Yann Karamoh ahead of next term. The Daily Mail suggest Vincent Kompany is chasing a deal to land the 24-year-old. He only joined his current club from Parma last year and has since chipped in with four goals in 20 games.

Stoke City loanee to be released

Manchester United are expected to release Axel Tuanzebe this summer, according to a report by the Manchester Evening News. The 25-year-old, who is a former England youth international, spent the second-half of last term on loan at Stoke City in the second tier and five games in all competitions for the Potters. He has been on the books at Old Trafford since 2006 but could now leave permanently for the first time out.

Blackburn Rovers bring in youngster