Championship fair play table and how Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday compare to rivals - gallery

By Mark Carruthers
Published 12th Oct 2024, 17:00 BST

Where do Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday sit in the Championship’s fair play table?

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday have experienced contrasting fortunes in the Championship so far this season.

For the Blades, the campaign has been made made up largely of positivity as two consecutive wins against Swansea City and Luton Town left them sat level on points with current leaders Sunderland as the league action gave way to the second international break of the season.

For Wednesday, following their opening day hammering of Plymouth Argyle, a poor run of form left Danny Rohl’s men sat just below mid-table and they are currently five points shy of the play-offs and four points above the relegation zone. However, they have picked up the results in recent weeks.

Both Chris Wilder and Danny Rohl are known for encouraging a fast-paced, energetic style of football from their sides - but how does that transmit into getting into trouble with the match officials? With the help of Transfermarkt, we see where United and Wednesday sit in the Championship’s fair play table.

Yellow cards: 11 - Red cards: 0

1. Middlesbrough

Yellow cards: 11 - Red cards: 0 | Getty Images

Yellow cards: 14 - Red cards: 0

2. Oxford United

Yellow cards: 14 - Red cards: 0 | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Yellow cards: 16 - Red cards: 0

3. Swansea City

Yellow cards: 16 - Red cards: 0 Photo: Dan Mullan

Yellow cards: 17 - Red cards: 0

4. Hull City

Yellow cards: 17 - Red cards: 0 Photo: Bruce Rollinson

