Sheffield Wednesday’s long wait for a Championship Player of the Month award will continue for at least a few more weeks...

Wednesday’s captain, Barry Bannan, was nominated for the award for September after his performances in Owls colours attracted lots of praise, however he faced stiff competition from Danny Batth, Alex Mowatt and Borja Sainz.

No player from Hillsborough has managed to pick up the gong since it began being awarded back in 2004, and unfortunately Bannan won’t be the one the change that this time around after it was awarded to Norwich City’s in-form Spaniard.

Sainz said in a statement “I’m so happy to win this award, but first and foremost it also comes down to my teammates and the staff. They help me every single day, and that’s so important for me. The hat-trick against Derby was special for me, as it was my first in professional football. It helped the team win, and that is what is important for me.

“I’m working every day to improve. The head coach, players and staff have belief in me, and I will continue to give my all for this club.”

Meanwhile, Sky Sports’ EFL pundit, Don Goodman, added, “Borja Sainz had a terrific month for Norwich City. His standout performance was against Derby where he bagged a spectacular hat-trick.

“He is the man of the moment at Carrow Road and was the central figure in a good month for the Canaries that has helped them climb to seventh in the table.”

There was some joy, however, for a former Owls manager, Darren Moore, as he was named as League Two Manager of the Month following an impressive run from his Port Vale side, and he’ll be desperate to see their form continue after going seven games unbeaten across all competitions since the start of September.