Sheffield United man's shock at international recall after injury agony

Rhys Norrington-Davies is back in the Wales set-up and edging towards pushing for a regular place in the Sheffield United side

Rhys Norrington-Davies says he was surprised to be called up by Wales for the first time since his World Cup dream was destroyed.

Norrington-Davies was set to be part of Wales’ campaign in Qatar nearly two years ago before a hamstring injury and subsequent surgery left him watching the tournament from bed.

The 25-year-old Sheffield United defender then suffered post-surgery complications and has made only a handful of starts since being called up for Wales’ upcoming Nations League double-header against Iceland and Montenegro.

“It (call-up) came as a bit of a surprise as Adam Davies (Wales’ Sheffield United goalkeeper) texted me to say congrats with a Welsh emoji,” he said.

“So I was thinking, “Congrats? What’s going on here?” And then I found out I’d made the squad. I wasn’t really expecting it. I had missed out on the last squad. That was probably the first squad where I had been fit for selection.

“But I haven’t played any football in the last two years. So, this came unexpectedly.”

Norrington-Davies was one of Wales’ most impressive players in the previous Nations League, scoring against the Netherlands and starting the final two pre-World Cup competitive games with Belgium and Poland.

But just over a month before the World Cup started disaster struck during a Championship game at Coventry.

“The actual injury itself wasn’t too bad,” said Norrington-Davies.

“But I picked up nerve damage that could have been sustained during the initial injury or during surgery.

“I was out for 14 or 15 months before I hit the grass again. When I came back I unfortunately did my other hamstring.”

On missing the World Cup, he added: “It probably hasn’t actually settled in yet. I probably haven’t realised the opportunity I’ve missed out on.

“I was still only a couple of weeks post-surgery, so the first couple of weeks I was bed-bound just watching the World Cup.

“Then, as the tournament progressed, I managed to venture out a little bit, but nothing crazy.

“I knew I’d return at some stage. But you do have question marks as to what level. You question whether you’ll be the player you were before.

“Obviously, to be back in camp for the first time in two years is incredible. I’m looking forward to the games, taking each day as it comes, and hopefully I can hit new heights.”