Chris Wilder responds to Sheffield United fan concerns over Anel Ahmedhodzic absence ahead of transfer deadline week

Chris Wilder has denied any suggestions of “spin” over Anel Ahmedhodzic after the Sheffield United man missed today’s trip to Norwich City. The defender’s absence from the United teamsheet, with the closure of the transfer window less than a week away, raised a few eyebrows amongst Blades fans amid ongoing transfer links with newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

The Bosnian defender may still leave Bramall Lane ahead of next Friday’s 11pm deadline but Wilder insisted that his illness-attributed absence in Norfolk was not another case of “Beattie Flu,” when the former Blades striker’s disappearance was also said to be the same cause before he was sold to Stoke City.

After watching Ahmedhodzic’s replacement Harry Souttar put in a commanding display on his full league debut for the Blades in a 1-1 draw, Wilder - who also brought back Auston Trusty with Jack Robinson missing through injury - said: “We changed both centre-halves and had boys who are still getting up to speed with Championship football, so there are certain bits and piece we're happy about.

“We're trying to build. There has been noise about Josh Sargent leaving here, just as there has been noise about Anel for us, and that hasn't been easy for the manager here as much as it hasn't been easy for me.

“He is ill by the way ... that is straight up, no spin or ducking and diving. We went to see him on Thursday, with the doctor, and he's got a bug. If he'd have been on the bus he'd have spread that around, so he stayed at home.”