Wolves loanee Morgan Gibbs-White was heavily involved with all three goals, scoring one and setting up the other two for strikers Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick.

Cardiff went ahead before Sean Morrison was sent off for fouling Sharp, and United withstood a late City fightback to bring all three points back to Sheffield.

Here’s how these Blades fans reacted on social media...

@Howler32: Great win again today, moving in the right direction now! Oh and Billy Sharp scores goals! #goat

@tomwalton17: Hecky’s at the wheel…

@Jeffcock94: Tell you now if Slav was still in charge, we lose that 2-0. Great character to turn it around. On to the next.

Morgan Gibbs-White and Jayden Bogle of Sheffield United enjoy the win at Cardiff City: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

@JasonHolyhead: Up to 10th. Level with Boro. What's the odds on both making the play offs?

@scott_tof: Should have put the game away early, credit to Cardiff for turning it around. I thought we gonna gonna go under until the sending off, changed everything and we made the most of it. Nervy at the end though. We aren't firing on all cylinders but a win is a win

@Justin23Rice: Great away win that. Didn’t deserve to be behind at HT, after the red card we just opened them up. 3 wins in a row

@josephclift: Eventful 2nd half. Early red for Morrison completely changed the game and allowed us to pile the pressure on. Peach of an individual effot by Gibbs-White, a typical Sharp finish to make up for the missed earlier chances. Still issues at the back but a good win

@tyronej1984: Appreciate Cardiff only had ten men, and are a poor team, but you’ve still got to show the character to get back in the game, and then the professionalism to see out the result. Great to see.

@designedbyross: Up the strategic plan

@Adam70433875: I missed all three goals