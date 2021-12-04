David McGoldrick of Sheffield United celebrates scoring the third goal against Cardiff with Billy Sharp , Conor Hourihane and provider Morgan Gibbs-White: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

Cardiff City v Sheffield United: 'What an impact', 'Solid' - Player ratings as Blades seal third successive win

Sheffield United sealed their third win from their last three games as they came from behind to beat Cardiff City 3-2 in Wales.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 4th December 2021, 5:31 pm

The Blades had to come from behind to take all three points, after going behind early on, while they withstood a late Cardiff onslaught after they pulled one back with a few minutes remaining.

Victory means Paul Heckingbottom has taken six points from his two games in permanent charge. Here’s how our man Danny Hall rated United’s players…

1. Wes Foderingham 8

Made a superb save from Nelson after his header from a corner took a deflection, and maybe two, before Foderingham managed to keep it out. Did well to deny Davies soon after City's opening goal and made a smart save to keep out Kieffer Moore's header late on too

Photo: Simon Bellis

2. Jayden Bogle 7

Brilliant cross early in the game found Sharp in the middle, but the Blades skipper couldn't convert. Did excellently to set up Sharp's goal with Gibbs-White and could have had a goal himself from a deep cross, but he couldn't direct the ball goalwards at the back post

Photo: Ashley Crowden

3. Chris Basham 7

Didn't put a foot wrong all afternoon and on a few occasions was on hand to snuff out the danger as City looked to get the better of his teammates

Photo: Simon Bellis

4. John Egan 6

Will have probably breathed a sigh of relief when he saw the teamsheet and noticed that Kieffer Moore was on the bench. United look more solid overall after switching back to a back three, but still have a habit of conceding goals from set-pieces

Photo: Simon Bellis

